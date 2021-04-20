‘Fake’ dentist nabbed in Koronadal

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 20 April) – Police arrested a “fake” or unlicensed dentist who has reportedly practiced illegally and operated a clinic for over a decade in an entrapment operation in a village in Koronadal City on Tuesday.

Maj. Jess Anthony Maghirang, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-South Cotabato, said suspect Paz Magluyan Lopez, 64, was nabbed around 11:40 a.m. at her house along Antipolo Street, Purok Bayanihan in Barangay Zone 2.

He said the suspect was caught in the act of performing an illegal dental operation inside her residence, which also serves as her clinic.

Lopez was specifically doing tooth extraction on a male patient when their team stormed the clinic, he said.

Recovered at the scene were various dental equipment and materials, assorted medicine and uninstalled dentures.

The police official said they received information regarding the presence of an illegal dental clinic in the area that has reportedly existed for over 10 years.

“There were also a number of complaints regarding her illegal practice,” Maghirang said in a report.

He said they coordinated the matter with the Koronadal City police station and the Philippine Dental Association-South Cotabato chapter, through its vice chairperson Dr. Nathalie Jane Mangcopa.

The operation was launched under the CIDG’s flagship project Oplan “OLEA” or operation plan with other law enforcement agencies.

Maghirang said the suspect is currently detained at the CIDG-South Cotabato field unit in Koronadal City while awaiting the formal filing of charges through inquest for violation of Republic Act 9484 or the Philippine Dental Act of 2007. (MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments