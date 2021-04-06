Health workers get second dose of vaccine in Lanao del Norte, Iligan

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 06 April) – Health workers in Iligan City and Lanao del Norte have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday, officials said.

Dr. David Mendoza, chief of the Regional Epidemiology, Surveillance and Disaster Response Unit of Department of Health-10 said workers in various health facilities from janitors to doctors will get the second dose using vaccines made by Sinovac.

Dr. Belinda Lim, head of Emergency Operations Center of the Health Cluster said that in Iligan City the administration of the second dose started Tuesday and will continue until Thursday at Adventist Medical Center and Gregorio Lluch Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Marujita Isabel Lao-Pamen, Acting Provincial Health Officer of Lanao del Norte said 374 health workers in the province have received the second dose in a 3-day vaccination drive that started Monday.

Meanwhile, at Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City a total of 1,000 health workers will receive the second dose of Sinovac vaccines.

Chief of hospital Dr. Shalimar Rakiin said “the first dose was administered March 8 and after 28 days, the second dose will follow starting April 6.”

Dr. Alinadir Minalang, provincial health officer of Lanao del Sur said they have started giving the second dose to the health workers at Malabang District Hospital in Malabang town.

Lanao del Sur has approved Resolution 01 series of 2021 implementing stricter health protocols at border checkpoints especially for those coming from high-risk areas after a surge in COVID-19 cases on April 2 with 22 confirmed cases recorded by the Local Inter-Agency Task Force.

But the measure, which will be implemented until April 30, allows Authorized Persons Outside Residence responding to emergency situations to enter the province.

Jenny Tamano, provincial information officer said they will implement the “No Movement Sunday” on April 11 in the entire province.

Lanao del Sur, including Marawi City, belongs to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

