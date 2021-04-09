Lanao Sur postpones resumption of ‘No Movement Sunday’ to April 18

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 9 April) – The province of Lanao del Sur has postponed to April 18 the resumption of its “No Movement Sunday” policy to give chance to the people to welcome and prepare for the Holy Month of Ramadhan, which is expected to start on April 13.

Lanao del Sur first started implementing the No Movement Sunday September last year as part of its campaign against COVID-19 but lifted it last January, according to provincial information officer Jenny Tamano.

It was supposed to resume this Sunday, April 11, but the Lanao del Sur Inter-Agency Task Force, in a resolution dated April 8, noted the need to prepare for the Ramadhan and to allow the people to participate in the “moon sighting activity” starting April 11.

The provincial IATF noted in its resolution that on April 2, the province recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases, its highest cases in a day so far, prompting it to resume the No Movement Sunday immediately.

The No Movement Sunday will allow only Authorized Person Outside Residence and for those with emergencies, noted Tamano.

The IATF reminded Meranaws to continue to observe “minimum health standards.”

Tamano said that the wearing of face masks, face shields, and regular washing of hands are a must for every resident.

Lanao del Sur is currently in the process of giving its health workers the second dose of their Sinovac vaccine. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

