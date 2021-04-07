Mayor Duterte in Singapore for medical leave

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 7 April) — Mayor Sara Duterte confirmed Wednesday that she took a five-day medical leave for Singapore, a day after she left the country from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

In her statement released by the City Information Office, Duterte said she took a leave of office from April 6 to 10.

The presidential daughter said her reason for flying to Singapore was for “personal health management.”

She, however, did not elaborate.

The mayor said she was able to secure a travel authority from the Department of the Interior and Local Government before leaving the country.

Her younger brother, Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, has been designated as acting mayor until Saturday.

She said that all protocols for her return, including the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR testing and the 14-day quarantine, have been pre-arranged. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments