Mayor Sara warns vs real estate scam using her name

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 April) – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte warned the public on Thursday against “unscrupulous individuals” involved in a real estate scam in Taguig City using a “notarial stamp” bearing her name.

“It has come to my attention that some unscrupulous individuals are using a notarial stamp with my name to run a scam selling properties in Taguig City,” Duterte said in a statement.

The City Information Office shared a copy of the supposed contract that was entered into between two parties dated August 19, 2020, indicating the mayor’s alleged notary seal.

But Duterte said the signature was not hers, clarifying she was not a notary public and never applied to be one.

The mayor added she no longer practices law, and does not participate in buy and sell of land, gold, stocks, and others.

“The public is hereby warned of these fraudulent activities and must immediately report them and complain to the PNP (Philippine National Police) or NBI (National Bureau of Investigation). The public should be wary of individuals who use my name to engage in all financial transactions,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

