Missing woman found dead

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 18 April) – The body of a woman reported missing early Saturday morning in Bayug Island was found floating off Iligan Bay at noon and brought to shore at around 4 p.m. on the same day, Capt. Ireneo Dumaguin, Director for Operations of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, said.

Dumaguin identified the victim as Eulalia Abejo Sadernas, 52, single and a resident of Purok 11 A Tibanga, Iligan City.

According to Dumaguin, the victim was with her friends along the coast of Bayug Island at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. A few minutes later, she left the group.

“Her friends checked her residence in Tibanga but Sadernas was not around.” he said.

The Philippine Coast Guard and the PCGA 1003rd Squadron launched a joint search and retrieval operations in Iligan Bay, through the supervision of Commodore Agnes Soubiron, Director Auxiliary District, Coast Guard Auxiliary District Northern Mindanao.

Dumaguin said three fisherfolk found the dead body of Sadernas floating at around noon and reported this immediately to the PCG station at the port area.The body was retrieved by the Coast Guard and brought to shore at around 4 p.m.

The cadaver was turned-over to the victim’s immediate relatives.

On Sunday April 18, a medical frontliner of Linamon, Lanao del Norte saved from drowning a drunken male beachgoer who went swimming at the Montaner beach resort in Poblacion Linamon, Lanao del Norte. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

