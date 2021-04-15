Severe tropical storm approaches PAR

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 15 April) – A severe tropical storm with the international name “Surigae” was spotted 1,095 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in an 11 a.m. advisory.

Surigae carried maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center with gustiness of up to 115 kph near the center, and was moving westward at 10 kph, Pagasa said.

The state weather bureau said Surigae is forecast to reach typhoon category in the next 36 hours and may continuously intensify.

It will be named “Bising” once it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Thursday evening and Friday morning, it added.

Pagasa said Surigae is forecast to gradually accelerate while moving west-northwestward until Sunday, and turn northward by Monday.

It is expected to be 885 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur on Friday, the agency said. (MindaNews)

