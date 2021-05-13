13 tertiary schools in Region 12 get approval for limited face-to-face classes

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 28 May) – Thirteen higher education institutions (HEIs) in Region 12 offering health-related programs have been given the authority by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to conduct limited face-to-face classes for the academic year 2021–2022.

CHED-12 identified these institutions as Cotabato Medical School Foundation Inc., Notre Dame of Midsayap College, North Valley College Foundation Inc., Sultan Kudarat State University, Sultan Kudarat Educational Institution, Southern Mindanao Institute of Technology, Southern Baptist College, VMC Asian College Foundation Inc., St. Alexius College, Southern Christian College, University of Southern Mindanao – Kabacan Campus, Brokenshire College of SOCCSKSARGEN, and General Santos Doctors’ Medical Foundation Inc.

CHED-12 Director Nelia Alibin said Thursday the programs being offered by these schools are regarded as vital to the fight against COVID-19.

The schools are offering medicine, nursing, medical technology, medical laboratory science, physical therapy, midwifery, and public health.

But Alibin emphasized that the authority granted to them “carries a responsibility to ensure that the institution adheres to the health and safety protocols” as required by CHED-Department of Health Joint Memorandum Circular 2021-001.

She said CHED, DOH and the local government units will monitor their compliance with the protocols.

The joint memorandum circular provides that the authority to hold face-to-face classes shall be valid for two semesters.

Since March this year, at least 18 HEIs in the region including state universities have signified their intention to hold limited face-to-face classes. But only 13 of them have submitted formal applications and documentary requirements. (Warren Elijah E. Valdez/MindaNews)

