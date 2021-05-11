50 CDO frontliners still get infected despite full vaccination

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 11 May) – Just because you are already fully vaccinated doesn’t mean you can go back to your normal life as it was before the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, as 50 of them in this city have found out.

Dr. Joselito Retuya, chief epidemiologist of the City Health Office, said in a virtual press conference Tuesday that 50 of those who have already received their second dose of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine were still infected.

He said there were 31 others who got infected after receiving their first dose of the Sinovac, and 26 of those who got their first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Retuya said there were also a case each of returning overseas Filipino workers who got infected despite getting the Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccines. But he did not mention if the two OFWs were already fully vaccinated.

“The vaccines we have are not perfect. Some vaccinated people still end up catching the virus,” Retuya said.

He said that the primary purpose of the vaccine is to prevent a person from getting really sick.

He noted that of those infected after being vaccinated, only two have shown moderate symptoms, the rest were either asymptomatic or only had mild symptoms.

Despite the risk of still getting infected despite vaccination, the doctor advised Kagay-anons to “take whatever vaccine is available because it will protect you from death 100 percent.”

Cagayan de Oro started administering vaccines to its frontline health workers in March, and to senior citizens towards the end of April.

A shipment of 74,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for Northern Mindanao arrived via the Laguindingan Airport last week, according to the Department of Health regional office.

Mayor Oscar Moreno asked the people’s cooperation in helping contain the spread of the virus. “If the people get reckless, become complacent, then they get infected, and infect their loved ones as well,” he pointed out.

Retuya advised Kagay-anons to refrain from holding parties these days, suggesting to send virtual greetings instead. “Of course we remove our mask when we eat, and we’re all closely huddled together. There’s no more social distancing in those situations,” he added.

Dr. Lorraine Nery, acting head of the City Health Office, advised offices to refrain from holding face-to-face meetings. “Let’s do virtual meetings for now,” she stressed.

She reported that as of 10 p.m. Sunday, Cagayan de Oro has a cumulative COVID-19 cases of 5,469, of which 758 are active. She reported 39 new cases in the past 24 hours, and 230 deaths against 4,481 recoveries.

The city reported 128 new cases over the weekend, among the highest so far. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

