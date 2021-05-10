Agri exec vows to sustain ‘Kadiwa community pantry’ in Region 12

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews /10 May) – The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) has tapped local companies and other stakeholders to deliver more food supplies and other basic necessities to residents who are hit hard by the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Arlan Mangelen, DA-12 executive director, said Monday they are currently coordinating with several companies, institutions and concerned individuals to help expand the rollout of its “Kadiwa” community pantry to other localities in the region.

Kadiwa stands for “Katuwang sa Diwa at Gawa para sa Masanang Ani at Mataas na Kita,” a marketing strategy of the DA that directly connects food producers to consumers, making products cheaper due to the absence of middlemen.

He said they already received favorable response and commitment for more donations to sustain the program.

Mangelen said they started the initiative last week in the cities of Koronadal and Kidapawan, and will continue this week in Tulunan, North Cotabato.

He said they launched the community pantries in partnership with local government units and farmer-fisherfolk groups, in response to an earlier challenge from Secretary William Dar.

The move is aimed to help bring “temporary relief” as well as hope to residents who continue to reel from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“We’re finding ways to expand it so we can cater to more people in need during this pandemic,” Mangelen said in the agency’s radio program “Ani at Kita Teleradyo.”

The official said hundreds of residents benefited from the community pantries in Koronadal and Kidapawan, which offered food supplies such as rice, vegetables, eggs, fruits, dressed chicken, fish and other basic goods for free.

These were gathered through the initiative of DA-12’s Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division and the farmers’ cooperatives and associations in the region.

He said the agency also purchased some produce, among them vegetables and fruits, from local farmers and fisherfolk.

Mangelen cited the case of a group of farmers in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat who produced top-quality squash and other high-value crops.

“Rest assured that we are serious with our mandate to ensure the availability and accessibility of food supplies to our people,” he added. (MindaNews)

