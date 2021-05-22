Anglers face tough start in MisOr fishing tourney

SUGBONGCOGON, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 22 May) — Bad weather delayed the supposed 4 a.m. opening round of the 1st Big Catch Tournament here on Friday.

Thunderstorms, rains and strong winds kept the anglers in waiting for the final announcement which came at 8 in the morning, when organizers allowed participants to venture out as per advised by the Philippine Coast Guard.

Anglers ventured out in the rough waters but several participants eventually gave up.

At least 50 participants gathered here for the two-day tournament, vying for the 30,000 peso top prize and other awards based on the weight of their catch. Second prize is 10,000 pesos and the third, 5,000. There will also be prizes for the boatmen accompanying the anglers: 10,000 pesos for the first, 4,000 and 2,000 for the second and third, respectively.

The tournament guidelines said participants can only use the “jigging” fishing method, with a rod, line and hook.

“The waters were rough early yesterday,” said angler Niel Espineli of Siargao Island but he was unfazed.

Espineli got the second biggest catch of Ruby Snapper – at 9.2 kilograms — on Day 1 of the tournament

Jestone Sasa of Gingoog City got a double hook up on a single lure —- an 8.2 kilograms and 10.2 kilograms of Ruby Snapper. Sasa also reeled in two silver scabbard or cutlassfish and a pomfret, those catches secured him on the edge over the others.

Tournament participants are to observe minimum health protocols under a pandemic. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)

