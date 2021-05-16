Centino is new Army Chief

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 16 May) — President Duterte has appointed the commander of the 4th Infantry Division as chief of the Philippine Army.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Saturday night announced that President Rodrigo Duterte signed on May 14 the appointment of Major General Andres Centino as the new Army chief.

The 54-year old Centino assumed the post of 47th commander of the 4th Infantry “Diamond” Division on May 29 last year. The 4th ID covers Misamis Oriental Camiguin, Bukidnon, Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur and Surigao del Sur , and Dinagat Island province.

He commanded four Army Brigades — the 401st, 402nd, 403rd and the 901st — to fight the largest concentration of New People’s Army in Mindanao, employing

the strategy of setting up forward military bases in the mountain ranges to disrupt the operational command and logistics of the communist rebels.

Before assuming the post of 4th ID commander, Centino was deputy chief of staff for operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

He is a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Maringal” Class of 1988 and joined the Army’s Scout Rangers. He is a graduate of Master of Science in Natural Resource Strategy at the National Defense University in Washington DC.

He hails from Tacloban City in Leyte. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments