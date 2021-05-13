Classes in Davao suspended due to “Crising”

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 May) – Classes in all levels in all public and private schools in the city were ordered suspended from Friday to Saturday due to Tropical Storm “Crising.”

Based on the advisory from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued at 11 a.m. on Thursday, the center of “Crising” was seen at 250 kilometers east of Davao City.

Mayor Sara Duterte ordered the adoption of a full work-from-home arrangement in all national and local government offices, including government-owned and controlled corporations.

But the operations of offices performing safety, security, health, social services and disaster functions, including those related to COVID-19 response will not be disrupted.

The order said private offices and establishments may suspend work at their own discretion.

PAGASA said “Crising” carried maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected over Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte between Thursday and Friday.

The state weather bureau warned of isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these dangers as identified in hazard maps.

“Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels,” it said.

“Crising” will bring gale-force winds in localities under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 2 and strong breeze to near gale conditions over the localities where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 1 is in effect, especially in the coastal and mountainous areas.

PAGASA added that in the next 24 hours, moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao (1.2 to 3.0 m). Mariners of small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over these waters.

On the forecast track, “Crising” will move westward or west northwestward and is likely to make landfall over the Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Slight intensification is likely and is forecast to remain a tropical storm prior to landfall, according to PAGASA.

Throughout Friday, ‘Crising is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression as it traverses the rugged landmass of Mindanao and will emerge over the Sulu Sea on Saturday early morning.

The agency added that it is forecast to weaken into a remnant low pressure area on Sunday early morning while passing over Palawan and dissipate shortly afterwards. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

