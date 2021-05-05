COMELEC-SouthCot to resume satellite registration in barangays

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 5 May) – The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in South Cotabato province is set to resume their satellite registration activities in the barangays to cater to more prospective voters.

Lawyer Jay Gerada, COMELEC-South Cotabato supervisor, said Wednesday their city and municipal election offices are currently coordinating with concerned barangays for the conduct of the remote registration and other related transactions.

He said these will augment the limited transactions in their field offices due to the continuing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

COMELEC offices in the province currently serve an average of 50 individuals per day, a huge drop from the 200 to 300 before the onset of the pandemic last year, he said.

“We had a good turnout in the previous satellite registrations as we were able to cater up to 300 clients per setting,” Gerada said in an online forum hosted by the Philippine Information Agency-Region 12.

The COMELEC provincial office conducted satellite voter’s registration activities early this year but were temporarily suspended due to the increasing COVID-19 cases.

The official assured that their offices will strictly implement the minimum health standards and other government protocols in conducting the remote registration, which will be set up in barangay gymnasiums and schools.

They will accept the registration of new or first-time voters, transfer of precincts, correction of personal data such as marital status, and the reactivation of voters, he said.

Gerada said COMELEC offices in the province remain open to process these transactions during office hours from Monday to Thursday.

For faster transaction, he said residents may download the required forms and set up appointments for the required personal appearance through their website.

As of Wednesday, Gerada said the total registered voters in the province stands at over 550,000, which is “about the same number” during the 2019 local and national midterm elections.

But he said they expect the figures to increase as they expand the registration activities until the deadline in September.

“Despite the pandemic, we’re happy that many prospective voters have been coming to our offices to register and we expect the number to even increase in the coming weeks,” he added. (MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments