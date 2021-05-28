Commercial hub in Lanao del Norte town placed under localized lockdown

LINAMON, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 28 May) – Maranding, a barangay in Lala, Lanao del Norte that serves as the town’s commercial hub was placed under localized lockdown starting May 28 until June 11.

The village was classified as critical zone under enhanced community quarantine after recording 38 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to Lala Health Emergency Management Surveillance Unit-Rural Health Unit.

The focused containment was based on Executive Order No. 39 series of 2021 signed by Mayor Angel Yap.

Renz Sumalinog, municipal information officer said the municipal hall underwent disinfection and will reopen on June 2.

All government and private establishments except those who are engaged in the delivery of essential goods and services were ordered closed for the duration of the lockdown.

Checkpoints were put up in different areas to control the entry and departure of people.

Each family received a home quarantine pass to enable them to access essential goods and medicines through one member with a valid ID. The pass is non-transferable.

Lala has a total of 194 confirmed cases, with 147 recoveries and nine deaths. One hundred nine of the cases were considered local transmissions. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

