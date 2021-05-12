Cotabato City gov’t prohibits congregational prayers in celebrating end of Ramadhan

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 12 May) – The city government of Cotabato will not allow the traditional congregational prayers as part of the celebration of Eid’l Fitr or end of Ramadhan.

Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said this was agreed after a series of discussions with the members of the City Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (CIATF).

“It is with regret that the [CIATF] has decided to discourage Cotabatenios from conducting congregational prayers on the celebration of the Eid’l Fitr,” she said in a public address via social media.

Sayadi added that despite the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) status in Cotabato City, they cannot guarantee the allowed 30-percent capacity in every venue.

Physical distancing and wearing of protective gear, she said, will remain in force to counter the increasing risk of the virus.

“If you can see in our daily COVID-19 tracker, our cases increase by the day and we record COVID-related deaths every week here in our city,” the mayor said.

The local government noted the overwhelming number of patients being admitted with cases related to COVID-19 in every hospital, and even more so now with the two overseas Filipino workers who came home to Region 12 and found to have contracted the more contagious variant from India.

“We appeal to all our Muslim brothers and sisters to perform our Eid prayers in our respective homes so we can be safe with our families and loved ones. We ask for your utmost understanding and we hope that we will continue to follow all our minimum heath protocols,” she said.

Last year, policemen were deployed in the corners of big mosques to refrain the faithful from gathering as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.

The city’s open grounds in front of city hall, one of the congregational areas during Eid’l Fitr, is close to the public.

As of May 10, Cotabato City has a total of 1,465 COVID-19 cases, 110 of them are active. There have been 1,294 recoveries against 61 deaths, according to an update posted at the city government’s Facebook page. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)

