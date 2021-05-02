Davao region receives additional 44,400 doses of anti-COVID vaccine

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 02 May) — The Davao region received on Saturday an additional 44,400 doses of CoronaVac, the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Sinovac of China.

Since the arrival of the first batch of anti-COVID-19 vaccines last March 2, the total number of vaccines that this region has so far received from the national government is 148,000, or 4.18 percent of the 3,540,600 total vaccines that had been delivered to the Philippines, including 15,000 initial doses of Sputnik V of Russia that arrived in the country on May 1.

Of the total vaccines allocated for the region, 128,000 doses were from Sinovac and 20,000 were vaccines developed by the British drugmaker AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

In a statement, the Department of Health (DOH)-Davao said the additional doses are intended for the first and second doses of the A1 population or health care workers of the region.

MindaNews asked DOH-Davao director Annabelle Yumang bhas on how many vaccines from this latest batch would be allocated per area in the region. She has not sent her reply as of 2 p.m.

The DOH-Davao reported that as of April 27, a total of 43,190 doses had been distributed in Davao City, 12,480 in Davao de Oro, 26,360 in Davao del Norte, 11,750 in Davao del Sur, 4,100 in Davao Occidental, and 9,720 in Davao Oriental.

It reported that a total of 77,346 health care workers have been inoculated since March 5, of whom 60,906 have received the first dose while 16,440 have been fully vaccinated.

As of May 1, DOH-Davao reported 89 new cases, bringing the total cases to 23,398, with 808 active, 21,610 recoveries, and 980 deaths in the region.

Out of the total, Davao City, which has the highest COVID-19 cases in Mindanao, tallied 14,510 cases, with 310 active, 13,513 recoveries, and 687 deaths. Davao de Oro reported 1,553 cases, Davao del Norte with 4,092, Davao del Sur with 1,585, Davao Occidental with 2230, and Davao Oriental with 1,428.

Also on May 1, additional 60,000 doses of CoronaVac arrived in Cagayan de Oro City for distribution to Northern Mindanao’s five provinces and nine cities while received additional while 25,200 doses arrived in Zamboanga City for distribution to Zamboanga Peninsula’s three provinces and Region 9 or the Zamboanga Peninsula received additional 25,200 doses for categories A2 (senior Citizens) and A3 or persons with comorbidities. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments