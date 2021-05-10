Fire hits Gaisano Mall of Davao’s Penong’s resto

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 May) – Shoppers of the Gaisano Mall of Davao were alarmed after a fire briefly broke out at 10:29 a.m. Monday at the Penong’s Barbecue Seafood and Grill located at the upper ground floor of the five-story mall along J.P. Laurel Avenue here.

Capt. Rose Aguilar, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said that before the fire broke out, restaurant workers heard an unusual sound coming from their kitchen chimney, prompting them to turn off their exhaust fan.

Shortly after, they noticed burning ashes falling off the exhaust panel before the dark thick smoke appeared, she reported.

Aguilar said that mall security personnel immediately responded by spraying a fire extinguisher until volunteer Chinese firefighters arrived to put out the fire.

According to Central 911, the fire was put under control at 10:51 a.m.

Aguilar said no one was injured in the incident.

She added the Penong’s branch was closed for investigation.

In a statement issued at 3 p.m., the mall management said the operations of the mall resumed after the situation had been deemed safe.

