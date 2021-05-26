GenSan Council honors PMA, PNPA grads

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 26 May) – – The City Council honored on Tuesday seven new Army, fire and police officers from the city who recently graduated from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) and the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).

The council recognized and commended the achievements of the young officers during its regular session for bringing “pride and honor” as well as “inspiration” to the city amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Honored were Army 2Lt. Mark Gil Acharon of Barangay Bula, the lone cadet from the city in the PMA’s Masaligan Class of 2021; Fire Insp. Kenneth John Etucas of Tinagacan, valedictorian and baron of the PNPA Hinirang Class of 2021; and, Police Lieutenants Jar-R Buban of Dadiangas West, John Isaac Mangaron of Apopong, Rex Johnwen Tadios of Lagao, Milden Guinto of San isidro and Alien Dave Zaulda of Katangawan.

Councilor Jose Orlando Acharon said the achievements of the seven officers are worthy of appreciation and a positive break from the stress and negativity brought about by the pandemic.

He said they “surpassed loneliness, intensive training, different tasks, sleepless nights and pressure just to achieve their dreams.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop them from making their dreams into reality,” the councilor said in a privilege speech.

Acharon, a nephew of the councilor and Vice Mayor Loreto Acharon, urged other young people from the city to “be one of us.”

He advised them to continue their dreams and aspirations even amid the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“One thing that I learned in the academy is to live one day at a time. The trials and problems that we are facing, no matter how hard, will all come to end in time,” he said.

Guinto, who represented his five other classmates, said they will do their best to perform their mandates and sworn duty to serve the country and the people.

“Young as we are, we are willing to become instruments of peace and development in the city,” he said.

He urged residents to be united and continually support the government, especially the city, in the continuing fight against COVID-19.

Guinto and Zaulda are currently assigned in the city under the Police Regional Office-12. Their four other classmates are assigned in the other regions. (MindaNews)

