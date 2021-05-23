Iligan angler wins MisOr’s game-fishing tournament

SUGBONGCOGON, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 23 May) — Iligan City-based angler Ladie Tabanao emerged victorious as he reeled in the biggest fish caught on Saturday at the 1st Big Catch tournament held in this town.

Tabanao turned the table when he got a 23=kilogram dogtooth tuna Saturday morning. He was ranked 4th on the first day of the competition after he snagged two silver scabbard.

“I’m grateful that I got this one, I never expected to win this epic battle as there were lots of good anglers competing mostly from Mindanao,” Tabanao told MindaNews on Saturday afternoon.

Tabanao an entrepreneur, won a few titles in different game-fishing competitions in Mindanao, the latest before the pandemic in his turf in Iligan City.

The jubilant angler was cheered by his companions the from Iligan Anglers Club.

“Let’s paint the town red,” Tabanao exulted.

Tabanao said he caught the dogtooth tuna off Talisayan at 6 a.m. It took him 20 minutes of fighting before it landed on the boat. He took the 30,000 peso cash prize and a trophy. His boatman Presko Ahan of Sugbongcogon also got the 10,000 peso prize.

Jestone Sasa of Gingoog City, who was leading the opening round, settled at third place on his biggest catch of 10.23 kilograms of ruby snapper. It was paired by another 8.4 kilograms of ruby snapper on a double hook up when it struck last Friday.

Cagayan de Oro angler Micheal Dungog finished second with his 14.22 kilograms of fish oil. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments