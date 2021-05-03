Iligan cop dies in car crash

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 03 May) – A police officer who headed the city’s traffic division here died in a road crash noontime Monday in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental, an official said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Oliver Pableo, spokesperson of the Iligan City Police Office, identified the fatality as Police Major Abogado Mautin, Jr., a Meranaw.

Mautin, 38, was going to Cagayan de Oro City to follow-up his promotion when the Toyota Innova he was driving collided with a cargo truck from the opposite direction in Barangay Mauswagon, Laguindingan town, Pableo said.

He was brought to nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival by attending physicians, the official added.

The truck driver, Neilboy Acocoy, has been detained at the Laguindingan municipal police station while investigation is still ongoing, Pableo said.

A native of Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte, Mautin was former chief of the city’s Police Mobile Force Company.

He was to be accorded Islamic burial rites.

