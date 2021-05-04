Lanao Sur guv urges ‘discipline’ among constituents to help combat COVID-19

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 4 May) – Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. has asked for his constituents’ “cooperation” in combatting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) “by practicing discipline” as the province and Marawi City recorded a combined 26 new cases on Tuesday.

“All they need to do is wear a mask when going out, clean their hands regularly, stay away from crowded places, and practice social distancing,” the governor said in a statement.

Jennie Tamano, provincial information officer, reported Tuesday that Lanao del Sur and Marawi now have a total of 1,878 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 177 of which are active.

Of the active cases, Marawi has the highest with 70 of the cases (40%), while 24 municipalities accounted for the rest. Marawi likewise topped in the new cases with eight.

Of the 26 new cases, Tamano said 18 are with no known exposure nor travel history, 7 got it from close contacts, and 1 is a returning resident.

There were two new deaths from Marawi City admitted at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center, increasing total fatality at 65, or a case fatality ratio of 3.5 percent.

Adiong said the members of the provincial Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 are “exhausting all means” to tackle the pandemic.

“We have spoken to all the sectors to help us disseminate information on COVID-19 and how to curb it. We have spoken to the religious and traditional leaders, barangay chairpersons, mayors, media, two-way radio groups, and civil society organizations.”

Adiong said the Ministry of Interior and Local Government will again convene all barangay chairpersons in the province on Thursday “to impart to them their crucial role of stopping this pandemic at the barangay level. Our barangay leaders are the ones who should ensure their constituents follow the minimum health standards.”

He said the provincial government will do its best to vaccinate 70 percent of its population to achieve herd immunity.

Lanao del Sur is among three areas in Mindanao that are still under General Community Quarantine. The two others are neighboring Iligan City and Davao City. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

