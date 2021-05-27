Liquor ban, curfew in Davao extended until July 31

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 May) – The 24/7 liquor ban and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew in the city has been extended for another two months, or from May 31 until July 31, amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

In Executive Order No. 30 dated May 17 but released only on May 27, Mayor Sara Duterte said the extension was needed “to regulate some activities that can contribute to local transmission.”

Section 1 of the EO says liquors are prohibited for 24 hours daily while curfew hours apply in all public places, except for those who need to work or do business during these hours.

The liquor ban has been in effect since November 2, to put the transmission of COVID-19 under control.

Dr. Ashley Lopez, acting head of the City Health Office, said during his program over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Wednesday that the city, along with other areas in Mindanao, is experiencing a surge.

The city reverted from modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) to GCQ on November 20, 2020, with the implementation of adjusted curfew hours from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Duterte said during her program over DCDR on Monday that she is “not comfortable with what is happening now with our hospitals because the moment we see private hospitals are open, it means SPMC (Southern Philippines Medical Center) is full.”

“Of all hospitals, SPMC is the biggest. This means, when our biggest hospital for severe and critical cases is already full, it’s a sign that there is trouble so we are not comfortable with what is happening right now,” she said.

The mayor said the city government will likely require anew the use of food and medicine passes to access essential goods and services to restrict the movement of the people due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

As of May 26, Department of Health-Davao reported 317 new infections, bringing the total cases to 26,730, with 2,266 active ones, 23,388 recoveries, and 1,076 deaths in the region.

Of the total, Davao City, which reported the highest COVID-19 incidence in Mindanao, tallied 16,256 cases, with 1,191 active ones, 14,324 recoveries, and 741 deaths.

Davao de Oro reported 1,862 cases, Davao del Norte 4,974, Davao del Sur 1,791, Davao Occidental 277, and Davao Oriental 1,570. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments