Mayor Sara admits talking politics with Marcos siblings, but coy on details

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 May) – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte admitted Monday that she discussed politics with Senator Imee Marcos and former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the children of the late dictator President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., when they met over lunch here last Saturday.

During her weekly program aired over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5), Duterte, however, did not provide details of their political discussions.

The mayor said that “politicians were expected to talk about politics when they gather.”

“Of course, if the politicians meet, politicians talk about politics. That’s expected of them. You cannot see any gathering of politicians where they will not talk about politics. But that’s all I can say about our conversation (over lunch),” she said.

Besides talking politics, Duterte said the Marcos siblings flew to the city to personally extend their greetings and well-wishes ahead of the mayor’s 43rd birthday on Monday, 31 May.

The Marcos siblings met over lunch that was hosted by Duterte’s husband, Atty. Mans Carpio, at Prime Bistro in Ecoland.

Duterte, who has been leading the surveys among potential presidential candidates, has repeatedly denied speculations that she’s interested in running for the country’s highest position.

She made the denials despite the mushrooming of posters in various parts of the country with the words “Run, Sara, Run.”

On Sunday evening, Duterte confirmed meeting with the Marcos siblings after a photo of theirs together made rounds on social media.

In a video message, Duterte thanked her supporters for their greetings, prayers and gifts, and for organizing a “virtual concert” to celebrate her birthday.

She reminded the public to observe the minimum public health standards even during birthday celebrations. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

