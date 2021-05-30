Mayor Sara Duterte meets with Bongbong and Imee Marcos in Davao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 May) — Mayor Sara Duterte met with the Marcos siblings — Senator Imee and former Senator Ferdinand Jr. – over lunch on Saturday, two days before her 43rdbirthday.

In a statement on Sunday, the Presidential daughter expressed her gratitude to the Marcos siblings for their early birthday greetings and to her husband, Atty. Mans Carpio, for hosting their lunch.

The mayor, who has been topping surveys among potential candidates for President but who has repeatedly said she will not run for President in the May 2022 polls is celebrating her birthday on May 31.

A photo shared with City Hall reporters by Jefry Tupas, head of the City Information Office, showed the mayor and Ferdinand Jr., more popularly known as Bongbong, laughing, with Imee’s back to the camera.

What they laughed about or discussed over lunch at Prime Bistro was not revealed.

“I confirm the picture taken yesterday (Saturday) here in Davao City. I would like to thank Senator Imee and former Senator Bongbong Marcos for their birthday greetings and my husband for the lunch he hosted,” the mayor said.

In a video message Tupas shared with reporters, the mayor thanked her supporters for their greetings, prayers, and gifts, and for organizing a “virtual concert” to celebrate her birthday.

She reminded the public to observe the minimum public health standards even during birthday celebrations. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

