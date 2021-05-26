No lead yet on killing of barangay captain in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 May) – Police authorities are still investigating the killing of Barangay 9-A captain Roderico Llubit inside his residence by unidentified suspects at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Davao City Police Office spokesperson Capt. Rose Aguilar said on Wednesday that a Special Investigation Task Group has been created to determine the motive behind the shooting in Purok 10, Muslim Village, Barangay 9-A here.

Aguilar said that based on initial investigation, Llubit was feeding his cat when shot by the suspect several times. Suspects immediately escaped after the incident.

The victim’s live-in-partner, who was inside the comfort room when the shooting happened, called Central 911 after seeing the wounded victim.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was decleared dead at 8:15 p.m. His remains were brought to St. Peter Funeral Homes in Panacan.

Police investigators recovered four pieces of spent shells of caliber 5.56 believed to be from an M-16 rifle.

In a statement, the City Government of Davao strongly condemned the killing of Llubit and called on the authorities to “immediately bring the perpetrators of the cruel and cowardly act to justice.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

