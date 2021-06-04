Body of teenager who drowned recovered in Iligan

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 04 June) – The body of a teenage minor who went swimming and drowned around 8 a.m. on Wednesday in Sitio Kakar, Ditucalan in Iligan City was retrieved by Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary personnel on the same day.

Commodore Agnes Soubiron, 1003 PCGA District Auxiliary Director said the victim was a Maranaw, and his body was turned over to his parents so he could be buried according to Muslim rites.

Soubiron said they found the body at 11:40 a.m. trapped between big boulders near a balete tree in the shallow part of Agus River.

She said they asked the National Power Corporation engineering management team to minimize the release of water from the Agus IV hydropower plant to allow their divers to search for the victim’s body.

Captain Dexter Torres, officer in-charge of PCG Iligan-Lanao del Norte Station said divers from the PCG, PCGA and NPC joined the search operation. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

