Davao City’s ‘Crooked Road’ repair completion seen in July 2021

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 June) — — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Davao targets to finish the ongoing repair of the “Crooked Road” along C. Bangoy Street here before end of July 2021.

This after motorists and commuters complained of the worsening traffic situation in the downtown area during peak hours due to the delay in the completion of the project.

Dean Ortiz, DPWH-Davao region information officer, said in an interview on Tuesday that the ongoing construction works of the “Crooked Road” is part of the P27.1 million road repair project, which covers Ponciano Reyes, C. Bangoy and Jacinto Extension Streets leading to Marco Polo Hotel and Aldevinco Shopping Center, and going to Madrazo Fruit Stand, to Central Bank, and up to F. Torres St.

The entire road repair was 91.4% completed as of June 22 since it commenced on December 13, 2020, according to Ortiz.

But motorists have taken specific notice of the slow progress of the ongoing repair of the “Crooked Road,” or the portion covering the stretch between JP Rizal and San Pedro Streets, which had dragged on for months since the digging began in March this year.

Ortiz said that the implementation of the road repair incurred delays due to changes in the plan, including the addition of a drainage component to lessen flooding in the area.

He said that unfavorable weather conditions in the past months and the presence of utilities, mostly cables of telecommunication firms and underground water pipes, also hampered its completion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments