Davao cops seize shabu worth P13.6M during drug bust

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 8 June) – Local authorities here seized Monday evening a total of 850 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P13.6 million during a buy-bust operation in Purok Gemini, Maharlika Highway in Lasang.

Capt. Rose Aguilar, spokesperson for Davao City Police Office (DCPO), said 24-year-old Jaber M. Saranggani, a resident of Santo Domingo 2 in Sasa, was arrested during the joint operation conducted around 8 p.m. by the personnel of the DCPO and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Davao.

The police officer, who acted as a buyer, purchased a sachet of suspected shabu worth P65,000 from Saranggani, according to Aguilar.

Immediately after the sale, apprehending officers arrested Saranggani and seized from his possession a red shoulder bag containing seven sachets of suspected shabu weighing 805 grams, one unit of Samsung mobile phone, and a Honda motorcycle.

Aguilar said that prior to the buy-bust, the drug suspect has been under surveillance and monitoring.

The pieces of evidence were immediately brought to Special Operation Group/City Drug Enforcement Unit (SOG/CDEU) for proper disposition, she added,

She said complaints for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, also known as the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002,” will be filed against the suspect.

Section 5 prohibits the sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals while Section 11 penalizes the possession of dangerous drugs. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

