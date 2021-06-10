DavNor reverts to GCQ as virus cases surge

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 June) – The entire province of Davao del Norte has reverted to general community quarantine (GCQ) from modified GCQ effective June 10 until June 30 amid the surge in new COVID-19 cases.

In Executive Order 26 issued on June 9 but released only on June 10, Governor Edwin I. Jubahib said the “very alarming rise” in the number of new COVID-19 infections in the province and nearby areas in Davao Region necessitated the reclassification to GCQ “to mitigate the worsening COVID-19 scenario in the Province.”

Residents of the province have been told to strictly observe curfew hours from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m., except for members of the COVID-19 Crisis Management and Response Team, emergency vehicles, health workers, and other persons who need to work within this period.

Liquor ban is also enforced from 6:00 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily.

The Department of Health-Davao reported 79 new COVID-19 cases in Davao del Norte on Wednesday, bringing the total cases to 5,907 with 1,186 active ones, 4,534 recoveries, and 187 deaths.

In the entire Davao Region, the total number of cases was reported at 31,521 with 5,306 active ones, 25,027 recoveries, and 1,188 deaths as of June 9.

Jubahib’s order limits movement of persons to accessing essential goods and services from permitted establishments, for work in such establishments, or for such other activities allowed under GCQ.

The provincial government prohibits travel or gatherings outside Davao del Norte until the end of this month.

Persons below 15 years old, those who are over 65 years of age, those with immunodeficiency, comorbidities, or other health risks, and pregnant women are required to remain in their residences at all times, except for obtaining essential goods and services, or for work in industries and offices or other permitted activities.

The order added that all forms of gatherings shall be prohibited, except when they are permitted by the City or Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force through the barangay chair where the gathering will be held.

A gathering is allowed up to only 30 percent of the venue capacity, participants are required to strictly observe the minimum public health standards, and the venues must strictly comply with the ventilation standards as provided by the Department of Labor and Employment.

It added that gatherings at residences with any person outside one’s immediate household shall be prohibited.

It said religious gatherings shall be allowed up to 30 percent of the venue capacity, while other religious services such as weddings, baptism, and blessing shall not be allowed during the GCQ.

Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 shall be limited to 30 percent of the venue capacity.

But the government only allows wakes for a maximum of five days and they are exclusive to immediate family members.

It added that only outdoor non-contact sports and other forms of individual exercise such as but not limited to walking, jogging, running, biking, golf, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian, range shooting, diving, and skateboarding are allowed. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments