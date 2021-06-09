Lanao Sur extends ban on mass gatherings, shuts down function halls

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 09 June) — The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) in Lanao del Sur extended the ban on mass gatherings until June 30 in line with the imposition of stricter safety measures to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (C0VID-19) in the province.

Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr., IATF-EID chairperson, ordered the temporary closure of function halls to mitigate the surging cases of COVID-19 infections in the area.

The directive, which was contained under Executive Order No. 07 issued on Monday, June 7, reiterated the prohibition on mass gatherings, including weddings, birthday parties and religious activities, among others.

The national IATF-EID had classified Lanao del Sur as an area “under special attention” due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and placed the province under general community quarantine from June 1 to 30.

Adiong on Monday turned over 200 vials of Remdesivir 100 mg to the Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi City amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Shalimar Rakiin, APMC medical director, said in a statement that the volume forms part of the 1,000 vials of Remdesivir, worth P4.5 million, to be donated to the APMC that will be administered to patients infected with the virus.

The AMPC has allotted at least 144 beds for COVID-19 cases.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the APMC has admitted a total of 72 COVID-19 patients, including nine new admissions, the center’s Public Health Unit reported.

Since February 2020, at least 1,246 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been admitted at the APMC, of which 111 ended in death and 1,063 have recovered.

To help fight COVID-19, Adiong encouraged his constituents to get vaccinated.

Dr. Alinader Minalang, provincial health officer, said the province recorded 155 active COVID-19 cases as of June 7.

So far, Lanao del Sur logged a total of 2,417 confirmed COVID-19, data from the provincial IATF showed.

Lanao del Sur is part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

