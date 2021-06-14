Magnitude 5.9 quake jolts parts of Mindanao; epicenter in Bukidnon

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews /14 June) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake of tectonic origin jolted residents of Bukidnon and neighboring provinces at around 10:38 p.m., its epicenter located nine km northwest of Kadilingan in Bukidnon.

Based on the coordinates provided by Phivolcs, the epicenter at  07.67°N, 124.87°E, is somewhere in Don Carlos town .

Epicenter of the June 14, 2021 magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Bukidnon, somewhere in the municipality of Don Carlos, based on the coordinates given by PHIVOLCS (07.67°N, 124.87°E).

According to Earthquake Information No. 1 of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake registered Intnsity 5 in Kdingilan, Bukidnon, 3 in the cities of Cagayan de Oro, Gingoog, Kidpawan City and Misamis Oriental; and 2 in Koronadal, South Cotabato.

The Phivolcs advisory said damages and aftershocks were to be expected.

Epicenter of the Magnitude 5.9 quake, based on the coordinates provided by Phivolcs, is located northwest of Kadingilan in Bukidnon, which corresponds to an area in Don Carlos town. Map courtesy of Google Maps

Eleven aftershocks were recorded between 10:49 and 11:26 p.m., ranging from Magnitude 1.5 to 5.

The local and provincial disaster risk reduction management councils have yet to report on damages brought about by the quake.  (MindaNews)

