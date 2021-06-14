Magnitude 5.9 quake jolts parts of Mindanao; epicenter in Bukidnon

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews /14 June) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake of tectonic origin jolted residents of Bukidnon and neighboring provinces at around 10:38 p.m., its epicenter located nine km northwest of Kadilingan in Bukidnon.

Based on the coordinates provided by Phivolcs, the epicenter at 07.67°N, 124.87°E, is somewhere in Don Carlos town .

According to Earthquake Information No. 1 of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake registered Intnsity 5 in Kdingilan, Bukidnon, 3 in the cities of Cagayan de Oro, Gingoog, Kidpawan City and Misamis Oriental; and 2 in Koronadal, South Cotabato.

The Phivolcs advisory said damages and aftershocks were to be expected.

Eleven aftershocks were recorded between 10:49 and 11:26 p.m., ranging from Magnitude 1.5 to 5.

The local and provincial disaster risk reduction management councils have yet to report on damages brought about by the quake. (MindaNews)

