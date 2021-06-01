MECQ declared in 3 Mindanao cities, 4 provinces

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 1 June) – The cities of Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga and Butuan, as well as four provinces in Mindanao, have been placed under the stricter Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) due to the surge of COVID-19 infections in these areas.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced this during a meeting with the National Inter Agency Task Force held in Malacañang Golf Clubhouse Monday night.

The national pandemic task force imposed MECQ in the provinces of Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Agusan del Norte.

Cagayan de Oro accumulated 1,213 active COVID-19 cases in a matter of weeks last May, threatening its hospital system.

Deaths are averaging around 11 cases each day as hospital rooms run out by the infected.

The Philippine Genome Center also detected 52 cases of the African variant of the COVID-19 (known as 20H/501Y.V2 or B.1.351) of the 257 samples sent by the Department of Health from Region 10 starting March 15.

Dr. Anatalio Cagampang Jr., head of the Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center (ZDSMC) and chief of the Integrated Provincial Health Office, reported that the number of COVID-19 cases in his province has reached 862 on May 28. Of the number, more than 300 cases are from Pagadian City. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

