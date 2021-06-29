Shabu worth P315K stuffed inside basketball seized at Davao jail

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 June) – Officers of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)-Davao confiscated six sachets of confirmed methamphetamine or “shabu” worth P315,000 that were stuffed inside a basketball that was thrown from outside the Davao City Jail Male Dormitory (DCJ-MD) compound in Barangay Ma-a last Saturday.

Insp. Edo Lobenia, BJMP-11 spokesperson, said that the jail guards discovered 21 grams of the illegal substance, wrapped securely with electrical tape, inside the ball that fell off from the roof.

Authorities found out during an examination that the object contained six sachets of white crystalline substance, particularly, methamphetamine or “shabu.”

Lobenia said they believed that the object was thrown from a vacant lot located on the other side of the concrete fence in front of the jail facility.

He said the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-11 took custody of the contraband for proper verification and tagging.

He said authorities are conducting an investigation to identify the violators behind the incident and the supposed recipient of the illegal drugs.

“The BJMP will intensify security measures in the area and apprehend individuals who will be caught trying to sneak any contrabands into the jail facility,” Lobenia added. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

