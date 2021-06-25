Tourism workers in Davao to get anti-COVID jabs

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 June) – The city government will start rolling out “vaccination by the sea” for workers in the tourism sector beginning June 30 at the Garden Pavilion of the Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao, an official said.

City Tourism Office head Generose Tecson said on Friday that the local government listed around 7,000 workers who need to be vaccinated in the tourism industry.

She said the vaccination for tourism workers would help revive the industry that incurred losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s in preparation for the new normal. It would be of great help to the industry,” she said.

Revenues from the tourism sector of Davao Region went down to P3.4 billion last year or a decrease of 93.7 percent from P54.2 billion in 2019, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a virtual presser last April.

Cherry Faye B. Al-ag, president of Davao Tourism Association, said the “vaccination by the sea” requires the vaccinees to be pre-registered and get a schedule of their vaccination at the site through the official company representatives.

She said a no-walk in policy will be enforced.

According to the Department of Health (DOH)-Davao, the region has so far received 709,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of June 23.

Out of this total, Davao City received 196,905 intended for first dose and 37,055 for the second dose; Davao de Oro 39,640 for first and 17,640 for second dose; Davao del Norte 58,140 for first dose and 26,140 for second dose;

Davao del Sur 35,250 for first and 15,250 for second dose; Davao Occidental 13,200 for first and 6,200 for second dose; and Davao Oriental 32,360 for first and 11,360 for second dose.

As of June 24, DOH-Davao reported 39,441 cases with 9,113 active ones, 28,987 recoveries, and 1,341 deaths.

Out of the total cases, Davao City, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mindanao, logged 22,833 cases with 4,817 active ones, 17,171 recoveries and 845 deaths.

Davao de Oro tallied 2,963 cases, Davao del Norte 7,535, Davao del Sur 3,018, Davao Occidental 556 and Davao Oriental 2,536. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments