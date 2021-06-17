Zamboanga City imposes uniform QR code,contact-tracing app

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 17 June) — The local government has imposed a uniform quick response (QR) code and digital contact-tracing app in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

In Executive Order (EO) 657-2021, Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco required all city and national government offices, private establishments and the general public to “use and patronize the StaySafe.ph application for digital contact-tracing and use the one uniform quick response (QR) code at all entrances or visible spots.”

Climaco also issued EO 659-2021 mandating establishments to observe the protocols and requirements of the Safety Seal Certification Program.

The safety seal, she said, attests to the compliance of an establishment with the minimum public health standard set by the government which includes the adoption of the StaySafe.ph app.

Teams have been assigned to monitor the compliance of establishments starting June 16.

The measures came as the city recorded a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Climaco said it was the doctors and nurses who recommended the extension of stricter quarantine measures “to provide the health sector ample breathing space.”

EO 656-2021, which sets guidelines on the implementation of a modified enhanced community quarantine in the city from May 6 to June 30, tasked the barangay “sita” (roughly to confront) teams to call the attention of violators.

A restriction on people’s movement continued to be imposed on Sundays, and a curfew remains in effect, with the police enforcing the anti-COVID measures.

Climaco reminded the barangays of the directive from the Department of Interior and Local Government to finish their isolation centers by June 30.

Meanwhile, City Tourism Officer Sarita Sebastian emphasized that travelers from Sabah, Malaysia entering the country via Tawi-Tawi are not yet allowed to enter Zamboanga. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)

