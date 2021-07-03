3.4-M worth of shabu seized from village councilor

SULTAN Mastura, Maguindanao (MindaNews / 31July) — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) arrested on Friday a village councilor from Lanao del Sur and his companion and seized 500 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation along the Narciso Ramos Highway in Barangay Tambo, Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao.

Arrested at 2:45 p.m. were Barangay Kagawad (village councilor) Farhan C. Ibra, 29, of Barangay Ginaopan, Tamparan, Lanao Del Sur, and Alinor N. Taurac, 30, of Barangay Poona Marantao in Marantao, Lanao Del Sur.

Seized during the operation were seven pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride), weighing around 500 grams and worth around 3.4 million pesos, buy-bust money, mobile phone believed to be used in his illegal transactions, assorted identification cards, a black leatherette wallet, and one white Toyota Revo vehicle.

Charges are being prepared against the two for violating RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Drugs Act of 2002. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)

