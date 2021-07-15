Active COVID-19 cases in Region 12 top 3,000

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 15 July) – Another 218 individuals in Soccsksargen or Region 12 tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total active cases to over 3,000 across the region, data from the Department of Health-12 (DOH) showed Thursday.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the active cases in the region stood at 3,086, topped by South Cotabato with 1,251, North Cotabato with 588, General Santos City with 581, Sarangani with 490 and Sultan Kudarat with 176, the Region 12 COVID-19 tracker stated.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region rose to 24,329, of which 20,462 or 84.11 percent have recovered while 777 (3.19 percent) resulted in deaths, it added.

At least 11 persons were recorded dead on Wednesday due to COVID-19-related illnesses in the region, five of them senior citizens, the data said.

General Santos City posted the highest new and recovered COVID-19 cases on Wednesday at 56 and 64, respectively, the DOH-12 data said.

Arjohn Gangoso, DOH-12 health education and promotion officer, urged the public anew to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by enlisting with their barangay health units.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Region 12 so far covered those in the A1 (health frontliners), A2 (senior citizens) and A3 (individuals with co-morbidities) priority lists.

He also called on the public to always observe the minimum health protocols such as wearing of face masks and face shields, physical distancing and frequent hand sanitation using soaps or alcohol to help fight the spread of COVID-19. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

