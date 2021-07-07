Bangsamoro government allots P400M for water system in Marawi

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 07 July) – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has allotted P400 million for the construction of a water system in areas of Marawi City not covered by the rehabilitation program under the Task Force Bangon Marawi.

Marawi was destroyed during the five-month siege in 2017 staged by Islamic State-inspired militants.

Interior and Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM spokesperson, led the groundbreaking rites on Tuesday on behalf of Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim.

“This demonstrates the continuing commitment of the Bangsamoro government to respond to the needs of our communities and partner with willing and able local government units in the region,” Sinarimbo said of the project that will cover 40 barangays.

During the ceremony, the regional government handed over checks worth P200 million to fast-tract the implementation of the project.

Drieza Lininding, chair of the Marawi-based Moro Consensus Group, on Monday alleged that the ongoing rehabilitation program of the national government stinks of corruption.

In a statement addressed to Senator Manny Pacquiao, who has recently accused some government agencies of being corrupt, Lininding said, “Take a look at the Marawi rehabilitation and you will discover many anomalies, the reason why four years after the siege, residents have yet to return to their homes.” (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)

