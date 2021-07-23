Bukidnon town mayor, 139 other contacts of confirmed Delta variant case quarantined

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 23 July) — The town mayor of Talakag, Bukidnon, four of its councilors and 135 residents were placed under strict quarantine after they were exposed to a woman infected with the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.

Mayor Vergito Factura told reporters that he and the others were quarantined Thursday after the Department of Health (DOH) told them that the region’s seventh confirmed Delta variant patient is a resident of Talakag.

Factura said they found out that the patient, a 35-year old female overseas worker, attended a gathering in their town hall where they gave assistance to migrant workers.

The Overseas Workers Association held the gathering to give out assistance to the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with support from Factura and the councilors.

The mayor said the patient attended the afternoon session in the town hall’s audiovisual room.

Aileen Briones, head of the Talakag quarantine unit said the OFW only had a brief contact with Factura and the councilors, which they categorized as third-degree exposure.

The OFW arrived in Talakag from Kuwait after undergoing a 10-day quarantine in Manila last month.

On her return to Talakag, she was quarantined again for 14 days after she exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, Briones said.

DOH-10 assistant director Dr. David Mendoza said the OFW and nine family members were quarantined in an isolation facility in this city.

She is the seventh known Delta variant case in Region 10. The DOH earlier found five cases in Cagayan de Oro and one case in Gingoog city.

Talakag has been placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine starting Wednesday. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

