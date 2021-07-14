Dabawenyos ‘very receptive and responsive’ to vaccination program

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 July) – Dabawenyos are “very responsive and receptive” to the vaccination program of the local government against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since it began last March 5, a local health official said.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, focal person for Davao City COVID-19 Task Force, said during COVID-19 Alert aired over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Wednesday that the vaccination program has been received well as she noted a growing demand from Dabawenyos who are willing to get inoculated.

“We are very fortunate that our city is very responsive and receptive to the vaccination rollout. Not all [local government units] have supportive people. Fortunately, the people of Davao are very receptive and they are seeing the benefits of the vaccines,” she said.

Schlosser also noted the strong coordination between government and private sector in implementing the vaccination, particularly the sectoral rollout for A4 priority group or essential workers in the government, transport, tourism, academe, and business process outsourcing (BPO).

She said private establishments are helping the city government and Department of Health (DOH)-Davao to hasten the vaccination drive.

Schlosser reported that the total number of Dabawenyos who received their first dose reached 275,505 and 73,088 fully vaccinated as of July 12, or 22.95% and 6.09%, respectively, of the target of 1.2 million to attain “herd immunity.”

The vaccines have been administered to A1 or health workers, A2 or senior citizens, A3 or persons with comorbidities, A4 or essential workers, and A5 or indigents.

The city has 27 vaccination sites, including the University of Southeastern Philippines (USEP)-Obrero Campus, University of the Philippines-Mindanao (UPMin), Camp Quintin M. Merecido, and Davao City Recreational Center (DCRC) for government workers; Felcris Centrale for BPO workers; Agro-Industrial Foundation College of the Philippines for the public transport sector; Waterfront Insular Hotel for tourism sector; Mintal Comprehensive High School, Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School, Bernardo D. Carpio National High School, Crossing Bayabas National High School, Ateneo de Davao University, University of Mindanao-Bolton, and Philippine Women’s College of Davao for the academe sector. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

