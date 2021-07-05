Davao doctors fly to Zambo to help C-130 crash survivors

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 July) – Six doctors from Davao City were flown to Zamboanga City at 11:50 a.m. Monday to provide assistance in the treatment of injured soldiers who survived the C-130 aircraft crash in Patikul, Sulu last Sunday that killed 47 military personnel and three civilians.

During her weekly program aired over Davao City Disaster Radio (87.5 FM), Mayor Sara Duterte said the team of medical doctors, composed of a neurosurgeon, orthopedic surgeon, general surgeon, anesthesiologists and two emergency medical doctors, came from the government-run Southern Philippines Medical Center in this city.

She said the local government of Davao was extending medical support to Zamboanga as a “sister city.”

A total of 96 persons were on board the ill-fated C-130 aircraft, which was bound for Jolo from Cagayan de Oro when it crashed on Sunday.

Duterte expressed the local government’s deepest condolences to the families of those who perished in the plane crash in Sulu.

She said the Philippine flag would be flown at half-mast from July 5 to July 9, 2021, in honor of those who died in the plane crash.

“We are also offering our prayers to the survivors. May you find strength and comfort in the millions of Filipinos who share your grief and pain,” she added.

Duterte said the volunteer doctors will be taken care of by Mayor Maria Isabelle “Beng” Climaco for the entire duration of their mission there.

“They brought supplies that can be used to treat the injured soldiers. Our doctors volunteered on behalf of the entire Davao City,” Duterte added.

She said that sending volunteer medical doctors to Zamboanga will not hamper the efforts of Davao City to address the COVID-19 crisis because the frontline health workers who are attending to the infected patients are internal medicine doctors and infectious disease specialists.

Duterte said that she was informed that some of the soldiers who perished in the crash came from Davao, but it remains unclear if they are residents of this city or other provinces of Davao region.

“It’s better to wait for the list from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and give them enough time to notify the families,” she said.

