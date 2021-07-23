Doctor killed in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 23 July) – A retired municipal physician was shot dead while jogging in Pikit, North Cotabato early morning on Friday.

The victim was identified as Dr. Robert Cadulong, Al Haj, who also owned a hospital in the town.

Police said the incident took place around 5:45 a.m.

Several slugs of caliber .45 pistol were found at the crime scene. No suspects have been arrested yet.

As a municipal physician, Cadulong served in the towns of Pagalungan and Datu Montawal in Maguindanao.

Dr. Kadil Sinolinding, a health minister of the defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao who also runs a hospital in Kabacan town, North Cotabato called for justice for his colleague.

“Justice for our health comrade Dr. Robert Cadulong. Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Rajion,” Sinolinding said.

“Let the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) and PNP (Philippine National Police) conduct a deeper investigation,” Sinolinding posted in his Facebook account.

He said the incident must be thoroughly investigated, as killings have become rampant in Pikit.

A member of the Civilian Armed Force Geographical Unit was killed Thursday while two military intelligence agents were ambushed in Pikit on Wednesday. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)

