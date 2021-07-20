Duque tells Cagayan de Oro, Gingoog to intensify contact-tracing to curb spread of Delta variant

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 20 July) – Health Secretary Francisco Duque III tasked frontline health workers in the cities of Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog in Misamis Oriental to intensify their contact-tracing efforts to prevent the spread of the highly infections Delta variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Duque made the instructions when he met with Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno and Gingoog Mayor Erick Cañosa last Monday to assess how the local governments were implementing the quarantine measures in the two cities.

He told the two mayors that they should assume the possibility that there is already community transmission of the Delta variants in their cities.

Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog were placed under the strictest Enhanced Community Quarantine last Friday after six cases of the Delta variant were found.

Dr. Joselito Retuya, Cagayan de Oro’s chief epidemiologist, said they have already identified and confined the five Delta variant patients in the city isolation units.

“We included their families and second generation contacts in the isolation,” Retuya said.

He said one patient, a hospital worker, already tested negative and was about to be discharged when the hold-order came out. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments