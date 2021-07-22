First Delta variant case recorded in Bukidnon

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 22 July) — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday announced that a returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Talakag town, Bukidnon has been infected with the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.

DOH-10 assistant regional director Dr. David Mendoza said the OFW was whisked to an isolation facility in Cagayan de Oro immediately after the Philippine Genome Center confirmed he was infected with the Delta variant.

Like the cases in Cagayan de Oro, Mendoza said the OFW has already recovered when the result from the center came in Wednesday.

The DOH has yet to release the travel details of the OFW and his close contacts in Talakag.

Mendoza said the DOH was still doing a rigorous contact-tracing.

The OFW is the seventh confirmed case of the Delta variant in Region 10.

The DOH earlier found five cases in Cagayan de Oro and another one in Gingoog City prompting the Inter-Agency Task Force to impose an Enhanced Community Quarantine, the strictest quarantine status, in the two cities.

Mendoza said another suspected Delta variant case was being monitored in Valencia City, Bukidnon. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

