Fully vaccinated in Davao City: 126K out of 1.2M needed for herd immunity

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 July) — The City Government of Davao reported a total of 126,541 individuals who have been full vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of July 20 or 10.2 % of the target of 1.2 million to achieve “herd immunity” more than four months after the vaccination rollout started here.

Davao City has a population of 1,776,949 as of the 2020 census. The number of fully vaccinated residents is 7.1% of the total population but 10.2 % of the targeted 70% (1,243,864) needed to achieve herd immunity.

According to the data released by the vaccination cluster of Davao City COVID-19 Task Force, 314,968 residents have been inoculated with the first shot of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

Under Priority A1 (health care workers), 35,346 are fully vaccinated while 47,072 were administerd their first dose; for Priority A2 or senior citizens, 24,895 are fully vaccinated while 76,271 received their first dose.

Under Priority A3 or persons with comorbidities, 63,815 are fully vaccinated while 101,598 received their first dose; for Priority A4 or workers in essential sectors, 301 are fully vaccinated while 82,156 received their first dose; and under Priority A5 or poor population, 2,184 are fully vaccinated and 7,871 had their first jab.

As of July 24, the Department of Health-Davao reported 174 new COVID-19 cases in the city, bringing the total to 29,508 with 2,393 active cases, 26,115 recoveries, and 1,000 deaths.

Vaccination for the A4 or essential workers began on June 30.

Among those who received their first dose are 4,500 workers of the two SM malls in the city.

In a statement released on Saturday, Engr. Jonathan Nick Santos, regional operations manager of SM Supermalls Mindanao, said thay have reached the target of inoculating 100 % of the mall’s workers, including cashiers, associates, and agency personnel such as maintenance, security guards, and janitors.

According to the data released by SM City Davao, around 1,500 of its 4,000 eligible workers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“SM Supermalls is a partner of the City Government of Davao in the effort to vaccinate workers in the mall sector. In SM Lanang Premier and SM City Davao, there are thousands of workers and employees,” he said.

Santos said that the company vows to get all its mall workers vaccinated as it commits to support the government’s endeavor to achieve herd immunity.

“SM fully commits to support the government’s call to achieve herd immunity and SM ensures that no one should be left behind in this endeavor,” he added. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

