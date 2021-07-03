Iligan police warns public on fake 1,000-peso bills

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 03 July) – Residents and business establishments, beware: there are fake 1,000-pesos bills circulating here, the Iligan City Police Office warned.

Police Colonel Rolando Cuya Jr., Iligan City Police Director told MindaNews on Saturday that a worker of a food business establishment in the poblacion allegedly received a fake 1,000 bill paid by a customer on Friday.

“The salesgirl did not know that the money she recieved was a fakeP1,000 bill,” Cuya said, adding that it was the owner of the establishment who verified it was fake. By then, the customer had fled.

Cuya said the fake P1,000 bill is smaller than the original. “Parang totoo talagang pera” (It really looks genuine).

Cuya warned business establishments like restaurants and food chains to check properly when receiving these bills or use a detector to check if the bill is genuine.

He described the fake bill as “parang totoo” (looks real).

“We are still investigating the possible source of fake 1,000 bill and who are the personalities behind the circulation,” Cuya said

Cuya urged the business establishments to immediately report to the police any similar incident.

An owner or an eatery in Barangay Hinaplanon who requested not to be named said they were a victim n March when a customer paid them a fake 1,000-peso bill.

She said she wants to purchase a gadget to detect fake money from genuine ones.

In its public advisory on counterfeit detection issued on April 12, 2019, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) urged the public to carefully check their Philippine banknotes for identifiable security features to ascertain their genuineness.

It noted that since 2010, the BSP has arrested and filed criminal cases against 133 counterfeiters in coordination with other law enforcement agencies.

The BSP said the New Generation Currency (NGC) banknote series that are currently in circulation, has the “latest technology security features that are easily identifiable and difficult to counterfeit.”

It advised the public to “carefully Feel, Look and Tilt their banknotes to check for these security features.”

Check your banknotes (Feel, Look, Tilt)

The BSP also asked the public to report any information on currency counterfeiting to the nearest police station or law enforcement agency. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments