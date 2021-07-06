Landslide covers portion of Iligan-Bukidnon Road

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 06 July) – A landslide covered a portion of the Iligan City-Bukidnon Road late Monday evening, a barangay official said.

Rady Pugoy, barangay chair of Rogongon, Iligan City said the landslide covered 14 blocks or 52 meters of the concrete road making it impassable.

Pugoy said people and light vehicles could not pass. He asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to send heavy equipment to clear the highway.

The landslide area is 25 kilometers southeast of barangay San Roque, which is near the Iligan-Cagayan de Oro City highway.

Bong Labial, spokesperson of DPWH 2nd Engineering District said District Engineer Alykhan Umpa Ali has ordered the clearing of the area within 24 hours.

Labial said heavy equipment with 30 personnel had started the clearing operations.

Engr. Efren Tulod, head of the DPWH 2 Engineering District Maintenance Division estimated the volume of the debris at 8,000 cubic meters. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

