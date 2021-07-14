Lawyer and husband hosts of “Justice Redeemer” shot dead in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 July) – A Davao City-based lawyer and her husband were shot dead by an unidentified suspect outside their home in Solariega, a gated subdivision in Barangay Talomo on Wednesday afternoon.

Capt. Rose Aguilar, spokesperson for Davao City Police Office (DCPO), said the victims were identified as Atty. Gilda Mahinay and her husband, Muhaimen Mohammad Sapie, hosts of an online-based radio program “Justice Reedemer.”

The two were gunned down at 5:10 p.m. when they came out of their residence shortly after their radio program, Aguilar said.

According to its social media account, Justice Redemer is an online free legal advice program, tackling “general legal issues” and an opinion-oriented political program, which is also aired over 94.7 Power Radio Davao (DXLL).

Responding authorities rushed the victims to the Southern Philippines Medical Center but both had expired. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

In the Roll of Attorneys of the Supreme Court, Mahinay was enrolled on June 4, 2018.

On June 29, 2019, she was arrested in her residence for alleged illegal possession of firearms – one Beretta 9 mm, one magazine with 14 bullets and two holsters — and was released on bail two days later.

She denied the allegations. She claimed she was being harassed for defending the rights of farmers.

A July 1, 2019 report of the Mindanao Daily Mirror quoted her as saying: “Wala ko nag-abogada para maghimog illegal. Nag abogada ko para matabangan ang katawhan nga gusto mokab-ot ug hustisya o katarungan.” (I did not become a lawyer to do illegal things. I became a lawyer to help my fellowmen attain justice). (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

