Marawi siege veteran is new commander of 4th Infantry Division

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 01 July) – A veteran of the Marawi siege has been appointed as chief of the 4th Infantry “Diamond” Division (4ID), the unit mainly responsible for counterinsurgency in Northern Mindanao and Caraga Region.

MGen Romeo Brawner Jr. will assume command on Monday, July 5, at the Alcoseba Hall of the 4ID headquarters in Camp Edilberto Evangelista, this city.

Brawner will replace MGen Andres Centeno, who has assumed command of the Philippine Army.

“Only a few are invited and even the media presence is limited,” 4ID spokesperson Maj Rodulfo Cordero Jr. said.

Cordero said this is in line with the anti-COVID-19 protocols being practiced in Camp Edilberto Evangelista amid the surge of infections in the city.

Cagayan de Oro has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine, the second strictest government quarantine measure due to the surge.

Cordero said Gen Cerilito Sobejana, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines will preside the turnover ceremonies on Monday.

Brawner used to be the spokesperson and deputy commander of the military task force Ranao fighting the ISIS-aligned militants who attacked Marawi City in 2017.

He later took over the command of the 103rd Infantry Brigade based in Marawi as the military launched operations to flush out the remaining militants.

A native of Kiangan, Ifugao province, Brawner belongs to Philippine Military Academy “Makatao” Class 1989.

He became the Commandant of Cadets at the academy after it was rocked by a hazing scandal in 2019.

He then became the AFP Deputy Chief of Staff for Financial Management until his designation as 4ID commander. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

